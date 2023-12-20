Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineTransversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Displacement
659 cc853 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper system-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm84 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm77 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07617,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00015,40,000
RTO
1,12,7201,35,200
Insurance
41,35646,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44737,000

