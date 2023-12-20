In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less