In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Z900 Comparison