In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
