Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four
Displacement
659 cc1043 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm142 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm111 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, Multi-Disc
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm77 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm56 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:111.8:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
24
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07612,74,196
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00011,40,000
RTO
1,12,72091,200
Insurance
41,35631,596
Accessories Charges
011,400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44727,387

