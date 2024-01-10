In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less