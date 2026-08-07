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Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Ninja zx 6r
BrandApriliaKawasaki
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc636 cc
Power95.17 PS PS124 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L17 L
Length
1995 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Kerb Weight
183 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm830 mm
Width
805 mm710 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
230 kmph250 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm45.1 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc636 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travelUni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travelTelescopic fork
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps101 mm Trail,
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72813,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00012,49,000
RTO
1,39,52099,920
Insurance
45,20837,439
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45529,798

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