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Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Indian Scout Rogue

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Scout Rogue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Scout rogue
BrandApriliaIndian
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 17.28 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1133 cc
Power95.17 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.5 L
Length
1995 mm2274 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1576 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg250 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm649 mm
Width
805 mm995 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
230 kmph-
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm95.1 PS
Stroke
63.93 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
659 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireLiquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travel-
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travel-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72819,24,707
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00017,28,077
RTO
1,39,5201,55,527
Insurance
45,20841,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45541,369

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