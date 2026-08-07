In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono 660
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.44 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS