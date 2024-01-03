Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTuono 660 vs Scout Bobber

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Displacement
659 cc1133 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm-
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, Multi-Plate
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm99 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm73.6 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07619,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00017,16,854
RTO
1,12,7201,54,517
Insurance
41,35640,973
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44741,103

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
    Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
    3 Jan 2024
    Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
    India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details
    9 Jan 2024
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well
    Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India
    28 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
    As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
    1 May 2020
    HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
    How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
    1 May 2020
    View all
     