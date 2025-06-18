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Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Honda XL750 Transalp

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Xl750 transalp
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc755 cc
Power95.17 PS PS91.7 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L16.9 L
Length
1995 mm2325 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg208 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm850 mm
Width
805 mm838 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
230 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
Stroke
63.93 mm63.5 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc755 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireLiquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet Multiplate Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm87 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travelPro-Link rear monoshock
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travelShowa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks
Features
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Riding Modes
YesSport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsEmergency Stop Signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Throttle-By-Wire
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes, 5.0 Inch TFT Display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72813,11,313
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00011,80,509
RTO
1,39,52094,440
Insurance
45,20836,364
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45528,185

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