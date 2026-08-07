In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono 660
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 17.44 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS