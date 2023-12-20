Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

In 2023 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Displacement
659 cc1082.96 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper systemMultiplate Wet Clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speedManual Transmission
Bore
81 mm92 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm81.455 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:110.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07617,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00015,96,500
RTO
1,12,7201,27,720
Insurance
41,35638,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44738,150

