hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesTuono 660 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1082.96 cc
Power95.17 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L24.5 L
Length
1995 mm2307 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1558 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm810-830 mm
Width
805 mm963 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
230 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc1082.96 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm92 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travelPro-Link
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travelTelescopic
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72817,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00015,96,500
RTO
1,39,5201,27,720
Insurance
45,20838,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45538,150

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh
17 Apr 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
The recall involves the harness wire that is connected to the left handle switchgear.
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin recalled in India for wiring issue
17 Sept 2025
The new NT1100 by Honda will be made available in both DCT as well as manual versions.
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin-based NT1100 revealed: Key highlights
22 Oct 2021
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers