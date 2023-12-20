In 2023 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less