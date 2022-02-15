In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono 660
|Sportster s
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.44 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS