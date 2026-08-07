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Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Nightster
BrandApriliaHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc975 cc
Power95.17 PS PS89.7 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11.7 l
Length
1995 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1545 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg221 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm705 mm
Width
805 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
230 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm66 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc975 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireRevolution™ Max 975T
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm97 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travel-
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travel-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsCoolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72814,84,972
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00013,39,000
RTO
1,39,5201,07,120
Insurance
45,20838,852
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45531,917

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