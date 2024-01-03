Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Displacement
659 cc1868 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm-
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper systemMechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventional
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm102 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm114 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:110.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07617,81,710
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00015,99,000
RTO
1,12,7201,27,920
Insurance
41,35638,800
Accessories Charges
015,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44738,295

