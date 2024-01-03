In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less