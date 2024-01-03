In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152 PS PS & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 in 6 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less