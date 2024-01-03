In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152 PS PS & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 in 6 colours.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
