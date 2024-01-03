In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power & torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl.
