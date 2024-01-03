Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Forty Eight BS6
₹10.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineAir-Cooled, Evolution
Displacement
659 cc1202 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm-
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper system-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed5 Speed
Bore
81 mm88.9 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm96.8 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:110:01
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07613,12,896
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00011,75,000
RTO
1,12,72094,000
Insurance
41,35632,146
Accessories Charges
011,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44728,219

