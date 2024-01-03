Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Fat Bob 114 BS6
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Displacement
659 cc1868 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm-
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm155 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper system-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm102 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm114 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:110.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07618,65,743
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00016,75,000
RTO
1,12,7201,34,000
Insurance
41,35639,993
Accessories Charges
016,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44740,102

