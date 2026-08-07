In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono 660
|Supersport 950
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.44 Lakhs
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|110.1 PS PS