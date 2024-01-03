In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power & torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
