Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTuono 660 vs Scrambler 1100

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Ducati Scrambler 1100

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Pro
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineL-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air Cooled
Displacement
659 cc1079 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm88 Nm @ 4750 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper systemLight action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Bore
81 mm98 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm71 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:111:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07613,32,022
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00011,95,000
RTO
1,12,72095,600
Insurance
41,35632,460
Accessories Charges
08,962
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44728,630

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
    Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
    3 Jan 2024
    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
    India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details
    9 Jan 2024
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well
    Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India
    28 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    View all
     