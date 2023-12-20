Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Ducati Multistrada 1260

In 2023 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineDucati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled
Displacement
659 cc1262 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm158 PS @ 9500 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper systemLight action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Bore
81 mm106 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm71.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07617,80,000
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00017,80,000
RTO
1,12,7200
Insurance
41,3560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44738,259

    Latest News

    Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a split headlamp design.
    Triumph Daytona 660 to make official debut on 9th January. Check details
    20 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally gets several upgrades to justify its off-road credentials including a larger fuel tank, dedicated off-road mode, better ergos and more
    Off-road-spec Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from Rs. 29.72 lakh
    13 Oct 2023
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour comes with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India. Check details
    29 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS brings more track-bred performance to the brand's flagship tourer borrowing the new V4 motor from the Panigale V4
    2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS breaks cover globally as the brand's sportiest ADV
    20 Oct 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
