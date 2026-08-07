In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono 660
|Multistrada v2
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.44 Lakhs
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|115.56 PS