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Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Ducati Multistrada V2

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Multistrada v2
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 18.88 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl16.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc890 cc
Power95.17 PS PS115.56 PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L19 L
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1572.5 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm830 mm
Width
805 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
230 kmph182 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm61.5 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm92 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-Wire90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemHydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm96 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travelFully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mm
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travel45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mm
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Urban,Enduro
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsWheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72820,86,508
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00018,88,000
RTO
1,39,5201,51,040
Insurance
45,20847,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45544,847

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