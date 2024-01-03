In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less