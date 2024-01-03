In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less