In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, S 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.