In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or BMW R 1250 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, R 1250 R engine makes power & torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
