Aprilia Tuono 660 vs BMW F 900 XR

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or BMW F 900 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F 900 XR
BMW F 900 XR
STD
₹10.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineWater-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engine
Displacement
659 cc895 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper systemMultiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm86 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm77 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:113.1:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07612,24,440
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00010,95,000
RTO
1,12,72087,600
Insurance
41,35630,890
Accessories Charges
010,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44726,317

