Aprilia Tuono 660 or BMW F 900 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, F 900 XR engine makes power & torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl.