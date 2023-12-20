Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs BMW F850GSAdventure

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or BMW F850GSAdventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineWater-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication
Displacement
659 cc853 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm-
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm92 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper systemMultiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Bore
81 mm-
Stroke
63.93 mm-
Compression Ratio
13.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07614,65,500
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00013,25,000
RTO
1,12,7201,06,000
Insurance
41,35634,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44731,499

