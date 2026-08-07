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Aprilia Tuono 660 vs BMW C 400 GT

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or BMW C 400 GT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, C 400 GT engine makes power & torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs C 400 GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 C 400 gt
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 11.5 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl28 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc350 cc
Power95.17 PS PS33.99 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.8 L
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Kerb Weight
183 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm765 mm
Width
805 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminum Cast Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
230 kmph129 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm-
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm35 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
659 cc350 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireWater Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump Lubrication
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemAutomatic Centrifugal
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travelPre-Load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travelTelescopic Forks
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsDynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS Pro
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFT10.25 Inch TFT Display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72812,81,229
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00011,50,000
RTO
1,39,5201,00,000
Insurance
45,20831,229
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45527,538

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