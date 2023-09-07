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Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Aprilia RS 660

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Aprilia RS 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, RS 660 engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs RS 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Rs 660
BrandApriliaAprilia
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 17.74 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc659 cc
Power95.17 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 L
Length
1995 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg183 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm820 mm
Width
805 mm745 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
230 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm100 PS @ 10500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm63.93 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm67 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc659 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-Wire4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemMulti-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip system
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travelAluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travelKayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesCommute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsWheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFT4.3 inch TFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72819,61,599
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00017,74,000
RTO
1,39,5201,41,920
Insurance
45,20845,679
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45542,162

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