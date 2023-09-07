In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Aprilia RS 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, RS 660 engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs RS 660 Comparison