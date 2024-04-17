In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 13.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm.
On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 106.5 bhp PS & 90 Nm respectively.
Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours.
The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.