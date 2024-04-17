In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 13.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 106.5 bhp PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. Tuareg 660 vs Tiger 900 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Tiger 900 Brand Aprilia Triumph Price ₹ 18.85 Lakhs ₹ 13.95 Lakhs Mileage 19.2 kmpl 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 659 cc 888 cc Power 80.21 PS PS 106.5 bhp PS