Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 13.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 106.5 bhp PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Tiger 900
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 13.95 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc888 cc
Power80.21 PS PS106.5 bhp PS

Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹13.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm106.5 bhp @ 9500 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, multi-plate
Stroke
63.93 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Displacement
659 cc888 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
18 L20 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg-
Saddle Height
860 mm810-830 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Off-Road,Sports
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine maps-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52215,59,851
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00013,95,000
RTO
1,50,8001,19,600
Insurance
53,72245,251
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91133,527

