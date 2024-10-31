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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Tiger 1200
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1160 cc
Power80.21 PS PS150 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L20 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg245 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm850 - 870 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm282 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Stroke
63.93 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1160 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm90.0 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine maps-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52221,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00019,38,990
RTO
1,50,8001,55,119
Insurance
53,72248,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91146,048

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