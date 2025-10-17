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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Speed triple 1200
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1160 cc
Power80.21 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L15.5 litres
Kerb Weight
204 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Stroke
63.93 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Starting
Kick and Self StartElectric Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
6 speed-
Displacement
659 cc1160 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
81 mm90 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52219,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00017,95,000
RTO
1,50,8001,43,600
Insurance
53,72246,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91142,656

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Latest Car & Bike News

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