In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|182 PS PS