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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Hayabusa
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1340 cc
Power80.21 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L-
Kerb Weight
204 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system-
Stroke
63.93 mm65 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1340 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52218,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00016,90,000
RTO
1,50,8001,35,200
Insurance
53,72244,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91140,184

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