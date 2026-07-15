In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|190 PS PS