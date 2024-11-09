In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Z H2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Z h2
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|16.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS