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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Z h2
BrandApriliaKawasaki
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc998 cc
Power80.21 PS PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L19 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm260 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system-
Stroke
63.93 mm55 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc998 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm76 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsKTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52228,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00025,85,000
RTO
1,50,8002,13,380
Insurance
53,72287,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91162,035

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