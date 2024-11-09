In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Super chief limited
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|88 PS PS