In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Bobber Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 21 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Chief bobber dark horse
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 22.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|122 PS PS