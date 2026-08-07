hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesTuareg 660 vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Bobber Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 21 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Chief bobber dark horse
BrandApriliaIndian
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 22.82 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl21 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1890 cc
Power80.21 PS PS122 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L15.1 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg315 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm662 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear 406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm122 PS
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, multi-plate
Stroke
63.93 mm113 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1890 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm103.2 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Yes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear indicator, 4 Round Ride Command, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel range, RPM, Gear position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52225,40,626
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00022,81,633
RTO
1,50,8002,05,347
Insurance
53,72253,646
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91154,607

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
7 Aug 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
Aprilia Tuareg Rally is finished in Rally replica livery with forks, handlebar and wheels now finished in anodized gold.
Aprilia Tuareg Rally unveiled, is the hardcore version of the Tuareg 660 ADV
9 Nov 2024
The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third offering based on the 660 platform from the manufacturer and arrives as a proper adventure motorcycle
2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh
16 Apr 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
7 Apr 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers