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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Gold wing
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1833 cc
Power80.21 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L21.1 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg390 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm745 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm316 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Stroke
63.93 mm73 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Gear Box
6 speed7 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1833 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm73 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine maps-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52239,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00039,90,000
RTO
1,50,8000
Insurance
53,7220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91185,760

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