In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Gold Wing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Gold wing
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1833 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|126.4 PS PS