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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Cbr1000rr-r
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1000 cc
Power80.21 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L16.1 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Stroke
63.93 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1000 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52225,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00023,11,292
RTO
1,50,8001,84,903
Insurance
53,72254,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91154,816

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