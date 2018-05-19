In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Harley Davidson Softail Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Harley davidson softail
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|15.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1746 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|-