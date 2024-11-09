In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Harley-Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Low Rider S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Low rider s
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm