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HomeCompare BikesTuareg 660 vs Fat Boy [2024]

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Fat boy [2024]
BrandApriliaHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 25.69 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1868 cc
Power80.21 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L18.9 l
Kerb Weight
204 kg317 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system-
Stroke
63.93 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1868 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm102 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine maps-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52228,32,675
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00025,69,000
RTO
1,50,8002,05,520
Insurance
53,72258,155
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91160,885

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