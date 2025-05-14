In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Fat boy [2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS