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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Electra glide standard
BrandApriliaHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc745 cc
Power80.21 PS PS-

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L22.7 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg354 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system-
Stroke
63.93 mm111 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1,745 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs4
Bore
81 mm100 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsCruise Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalgen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52227,79,980
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00024,99,000
RTO
1,50,8001,99,920
Insurance
53,72256,070
Accessories Charges
024,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91159,752

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