In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs XDiavel Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Xdiavel
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm