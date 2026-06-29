In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V2 engine makes power & torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Panigale V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Panigale v2
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|16.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|119.637 PS PS