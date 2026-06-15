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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Ducati Multistrada V4

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Multistrada V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Multistrada v4
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 24.56 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1158 cc
Power80.21 PS PS169.9 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L22 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg240 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemMultiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Stroke
63.93 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm125 Nm @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1158 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm83 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsDucati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52227,09,191
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00024,56,300
RTO
1,50,8001,96,504
Insurance
53,72256,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91158,231

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