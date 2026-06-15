In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Multistrada V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Multistrada v4
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1158 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|169.9 PS PS