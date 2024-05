features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.

Tuareg 660 vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison