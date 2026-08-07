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Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Ducati Diavel 1260

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Diavel 1260 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Diavel 1260
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 17.7 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1262 cc
Power80.21 PS PS164.2 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L17 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg249 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemSlipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
Stroke
63.93 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm129 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Displacement
659 cc1262 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm106 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsBosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52220,58,133
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00018,49,000
RTO
1,50,8001,47,920
Insurance
53,72242,723
Accessories Charges
018,490
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91144,237

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