In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Diavel 1260 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Diavel 1260
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|164.2 PS PS