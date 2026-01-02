In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 27.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|13.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|220 PS PS