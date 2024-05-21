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HomeCompare BikesTuareg 660 vs S 1000 XR

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs BMW S 1000 XR

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW S 1000 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 XR engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs S 1000 XR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 S 1000 xr
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 22.5 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc999 cc
Power80.21 PS PS165 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
Pro
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L20 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg226 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemmulti-plate anti-hopping wet clutch
Stroke
63.93 mm49.7 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc999 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm80 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsKeyless Ride, Emergency Call
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52224,83,149
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00022,50,000
RTO
1,50,8001,80,000
Insurance
53,72253,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91153,372

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