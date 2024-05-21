In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW S 1000 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 XR engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs S 1000 XR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|S 1000 xr
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|165 PS PS